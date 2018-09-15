DELTA SOUTH: Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko silence prolonging Manager’s stay

The Ijaw Council of Elders in Delta State, otherwise known as Izon Okosutu has said that the silence of Itsekiri, Isoko and Ijaw ethnic groups made it possible for Sen James Manager to remain in the Senate since 2003.

Chairman of the group, Chief Bare Etolor said this yesterday in Warri while presenting the Ijaw position on rotation in the zone.

His words: “Given the obvious fact that all the processes leading to the 2019 elections by the various political parties are almost concluded, the rotation of the senatorial seat among the three ethnic groups (Ijaw, Isoko and Itsekiri) should take effect after the next election, with the winner kick- starting the proposed rotation agreement. If by a stroke of luck, any Ijaw candidate from any of the political parties wins, the winner will serve only one tenure.

“But if a winner emerges from either the Itsekiri or Isoko, the person will by this rotation arrangement serve only two tenures, before passing to either of the two”.

In his remark chief, Brown Mene who presented the Itsekiri’s position as it affects the Senatorial Seat in 2019, traced the history of the senatorial rotation agreement to the first republic and asserted that they feel it’s the turn of Itsekiri to produce Delta South Senator in 2019.

While stressing that they “will demand this time that the representative should be reporting to us as 3Is”, Chief Mene declared that Itsekiri leadership does not believe that their Ijaw counterparts sent James Manager to remain in the senate for this long”.

Recall that the leadership of Isoko Development Union, IDU has affirmed their support for Itsekiri candidacy as far as the senatorial position is concerned in 2019.

The Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayirimi Emami who led the Itsekiri delegation, thanked the Ijaw Council of Elders.