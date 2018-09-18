DELTA SOUTH: Ijaw, Isoko, Urhobo, Itsekiri leaders back Diden

By Emma Amaize

WARRI – IJAW and Isoko leaders in Delta State have assured Delta South Senatorial aspirant, Hon. Michael Diden, aka Ejele, of the people’s support for his ambition.

You wiped our tears —Chief Okirika

Former Chairman of Delta State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Wellington Okirika, who received the aspirant during a consultation visit in Warri, said it was in the best interest of the people of the senatorial district to be represented by Hon. Diden following his antecedents and track record, particularly in peace and security.

He asserted: “I remember how you brought my Ijaw people and Itsekiri together during a major face-off between the two communities. You made them realise that they could live together again after the blood-letting. You removed tears and sorrow from our faces and resettled us again. I could remember the role you played. Hon. Diden, you have our support and blessings. And my people are going to work for you,” Chief Okirika added.

I score him excellent—Chief Bofede

The oldest man in Bomadi, Chief Komani Bofede, declared: “You know, I never knew Hon. Ejele before now, but I have heard about him. When the name came up, I said this is a man I do not know very well. I sent for him and when he came, I started asking him some questions. I asked him the first one, the second one, the third one, he answered. By the time I asked him the sixth question, I gave him not only a pass mark, but excellent.”

Inspiration, humility, hard work combined —Chief Ekpoko, ILoT

Speaking when Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, played host to Diden, the chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko, said: “We remember the major role Ejele played when he was Commissioner representing the Itsekiri ethnic nationality on DESOPADEC board. He set a target that cannot be easily surmounted by any other person. Ejele has become a phenomenon among our people. His homes at Sapele and Warri are like Mecca.

“People troop in and out for one reason or the other. Hon. Michael Diden is worth celebrating. He has the welfare of the people at heart. Whatever has brought him here will be granted in Jesus name. Ejele is hope, inspiration, humility and hard work merged into one. He will definitely have our mandate come 2019 general election,” he said.

He deserves our support —Isoko South boss

Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area, Chief Constantine Ikpokpo said at Oleh: “Hon. Diden is a hard worker and above all, very God-fearing and a humanist per excellence. He certainly deserves our support.”

Lawmakers call his Chairman—Hon Omovie

An Agbara-Urhobo leader and lawmaker representing Warri South Constituency II, Hon Dennis Omovie stated, “As a grass-roots politician, the best assurance I can give is that Hon. Diden owns the vote of the people of Warri South II.

“But as an individual, I am ready to give all within my reach to drive this project to all the nook and crannies of my local government. We members of the House of Assembly call Hon. Ejele ‘Chairman’ because he has won the heart of the entire staff of the Assembly, particularly the law makers,” he added.