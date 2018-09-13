DELTA SOUTH: Don’t overheat the polity, ICUK tells aspirants

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Itsekiri Congress UK has urged all aspirants vying for the Delta South Senatorial District seat in the forthcoming elections to play by the rules of engagement and not overheat the polity, noting that elections can be peaceful, cordial, transparent and devoid of violence and wanton killings of innocent citizens.

ICUK, in a statement signed by its President and Director of Research Mr. Emmanuel Towuaghantse and Mr. Sheyi Ejejigbe Mackson stated that “We believe that the principle of fairness, equity and peaceful co-existence should be the order of the day in Delta South Senatorial District, which comprised of Ijaws, Urhobos, Itsekiris and Isokos.

“Prior to 2015, the Itsekiris wanted to field a candidate for the senatorial seat, but that move was jettisoned to give room for the current senator to run again. After 16 years in the Senate, we are convinced that, come 2019, it is the turn of Itsekiris to go to the Senate in the interest of peace, cordiality, equity, togetherness and mutual co-operation among the four ethnic groups in the Senatorial district.

“The Itsekiris have contributed immensely to the socio-economic growth of Nigeria but unfortunately, the standard of living of the Itsekiri people is not commensurate with the resources taken from their communities.

“The negative effect of oil spillage and gas flaring by multinational companies in host communities cannot be over-emphasized.

“We admonish all aspirants in the forthcoming election to expediently consider the following demands by our people and intervene appropriately by working with relevant stakeholders in Delta State and the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of dredging of the Escravos River to completely revive Warri and Koko Ports to boost socio-economic activities in the state.

“We humbly request the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to complete all abandoned projects in Itsekiri communities and ensure more government presence via siting of projects in Itsekiri communities.

“Itsekiri Congress UK, are willing to partner with key stakeholders within and outside Delta State to bring succour to our people and development to our land.”