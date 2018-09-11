Delta North senatorial district not zoned – Manager

THE senator representing Delta South senatorial district, Senator James Manager, has denied claims that it was the turn of another ethnic group to represent the sentatorial district in the senate, saying since he entered the Senate, the position had been contested for and not zoned.

This came as Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, Mr Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, has called on Manager to the allow power rotation/zoning principle of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State as it affects the Delta South senatorial district made up of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko ethnic nationalities.

Senator Manager, speaking to journalists after the submission of his expression of interest and nomination form at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, secretariat in Asaba, Delta State, noted: “As far as I am concerned, I do not know any time when the issue zoning was discussed. I am old in the business of lawmaking and the game called politics for the last 30 years, I don’t know when it was zoned. I am not aware because I have keenly contested senatorial position with so many other persons contesting with me. So the issue of its my turn should not arise. When was it a turn of a particular ethnic group?”

“I want people to come and prove it. If you want to do it that way , there is nothing wrong in sitting down to discuss perhaps for the first time, and I am willing so that we can have a discussion based on all the issues at stake so that we do justice to all issues that are creating problems in the senatorial district. There may be issues from the local governments, wards, state constituency, federal constituency and senate, we take all of them holistically together to do justice that will amount to fairness and equity to all the ethnic groups, and I am ready for it. For any person to say it was zoned, that person is unfair.”

On the other hand, briefing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, Abateyiniro said that the senatorial district seat was expected to be rotated between the three tribe with the Isoko having taken their turn for only one term and Chief Manager of the Ijaw extraction running an uninterrupted fourth tenure and currently angling to go for the fifth tenure come 2019 and thereby depriving the Itsekiris of ascending to the position in compliance/respect to the power rotation/zoning principle for the Delta South district.

According to the INYC president, the zoning/rotational arrangement had afforded minority tribes at various levels to occupy even the highest political offices in the country, noting that having secured the benefit of getting into the Senate through the same arrangement, it was morally wrong for Senator Manager to wish to seat tight at the Red Chamber since 2003 and still boasting of going for a fifth term, saying it is not acceptable to them and the Itsekiri nation wants to take their turn or they shall take steps to move to any other party that would take and treat their interest seriously.