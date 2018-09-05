Delta monarchs laud Okowa over link roads to rural areas

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Members of the Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the massive construction of roads and linking of towns and villages in the state.

The vote of confidence is contained in a communiqué by the forum at its meeting by the Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi Kikachukwu, first Vice Chairman and Ogene Jonathan Kanegede, 2nd Vice Chairman.

Other decisions reached at the meeting include a call for a show of Permanent Voters Card by members, chiefs and their subjects, in addition to thanking Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the extension in the deadline for registration and also call on eligible voters to maximize the opportunity.

The forum observed, with dismay, the wide gap between council chairmen, frontline politicians in Ndokwa land and Aniocha/Oshimili axis, traditional rulers, the grassroots and urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to intervene.

The royal fathers sued for synergy between the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi, commissioners, senior special assistants, executive assistants and the grassroots to engender development and complement the giant strides of the governor.