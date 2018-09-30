Delta: Igbo Community endorses Okowa for second term

… As Okowa Lauds Industrious Nature Of Ndigbo



THE Ohaneze Ndigbo In Delta State yesterday endorsed Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for second term with Governor Okowa describing the Ibos as industrious, contributing immensely to the growth of the society.

Ohaneze Ndigbo, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation adopted Governor Okowa as their governorship candidate during the 17th edition of Igbo Cultural Day Celebration organised by Ohaneze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts at the Warri Township Stadium, Warri.

According to the governor, “I give thanks to Almighty God that you are gathered here to celebrate 2018 cultural day in peace and unity; I am very much aware of the importance of Ndigbo to Delta State and the country as a whole, if you are talking about commerce, industry, you must talk about the Igbos.”

“If there is any community that has no Ndigbo, that community is not growing, you are industrious and contribute to the economic development of a place,” he said, adding, “we are happy that we have united leadership of Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts and it is good that we are celebrating peace, never again shall we be divided.”

While observing that Ndigbos in Delta State have contributed to the development of the state, Governor Okowa urged the youths among them to emulate their parents and be good citizens of the state.

President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts, Hon. Ezeh Michael thanked Governor Okowa for the prevailing peace in the state which had made their businesses to thrive, assuring that Ndigbos in the state would vote massively for him in 2019.

“Be assured Ndigbo would put all our votes together for you (Governor Okowa) to reciprocate your kind gesture to us,” he said and in a thunderous voice, the more than 2, 000 Igbos who attended the event restated their commitment to the re-election of Governor Okowa in 2019.

Hon. Michael maintained that Governor Okowa’s administration has performed and the people would be very happy to re-elect him, adding, “we gathered here as one indivisible family to celebrate the 2018 Igbo Cultural Day and in remembrance of our fallen heroes, the reflection of a true Igbo identity should be seen; every average Igbo man is seen and known to be hard-working, to derail amounts to self destruction,”

There were different cultural displays at the ceremony with most of the people singing solidarity songs in honour of Governor Okowa