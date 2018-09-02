Delta house of Assembly 2019: Lawyer drums support for Oborevwori

Lawyer and public affairs commentator, Jesutega Onokpasa, has called on the electorate in Okpe LGA of Delta State to rally round the incumbent Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and return him for a second term in the state’s legislature.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe LGA, Onokpasa who described Oborevwori as “a true man of the people with a long-standing track record of grass-roots engagement with the electorate”, noted that “Oberovwori’s emergence as Speaker, Delta, during his first time ever as a legislator had placed Okpe constituency at the epicenter of political relevance in Delta.”

According to Onokpasa, “During his stewardship as Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori has admirably carried his colleagues along while providing the requisite leadership that has repositioned the House for optimal service delivery to Deltans.”

Describing Oberovwori as “a pride to Okpe”, Onokpasa insisted that “the increased political profile of the constituency will be further consolidated by another tenure for Oborevwori.”

He said: “At least in Sheriff we have a level headed and accessible representative who has already done us proud by emerging Speaker by the popular democratic will of his colleagues for which reason we would do well as a constituency to sustain these gains by returning him to the house.”

Calling on the Okpe electorate not to gamble with the opposition in 2019, Onokpasa remarked that “Given the present situation in the state and country at large, 2019 is not the year for gambling with the political fortunes of a constituency in which the Speakership of the state is already domiciled.”

While describing Oberovwori “as someone clearly favoured by God”, Onokpasa advised the Speaker “never to waver” from what he described as his “commitment to the common man”.

Urging him to “remain connected to the people” and maintain what he described as “Oborevwori’s grassroots credentials and street credibility”, Onokpasa noted that “with God and the electorate on his side, the Sheriff I know still has more in store for Okpe going forward.”