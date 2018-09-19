Delta govt vows to deal with tax defaulters as DBIR seals five hotels

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—DELTA State Board of Internal Revenue, DBIR, has sealed five hotels in Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state during the enforcement exercise of the judgment of the Revenue Court, Sapele division against 21 business entities over tax default.

This is coming as the state government has vowed to continue to enforce relevant tax laws in the state, and advised residents and business owners to do the needful by paying their taxes and filing the mandatory Annual Income Tax Returns as applicable to all business entities operating in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Warri at the end of who defaulted on their tax obligations, the Chairman of the tax board, Sir Monday Onyeme, reiterated state government’s resolve to ensure that citizens perform their civic obligation of paying their taxes when due.