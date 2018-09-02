Delta Govt. to pay hospital bill for victims of collapsed church building

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said the State Government will undertake the medical treatment of the victims of the Sunday collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church building, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of the state.

An updated statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said Governor Okowa has directed that adequate medical attention must be given to the survivors of the unfortunate building collapse.

According to the prelimnary report by the Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, one person died from the incident, eleven were rushed to the hospital out of which seven have been treated and discharged while the remaining four were still undergoing treatment and were in stable conditions.

Aniagwu quoted Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye as saying “the church is a 100 years old church building and in an attempt to rebuild and expand the church, the old church building collapsed as a result of heavily soaked waters ocassioned by the weight of worshippers who leaned against the walls while the early morning mass was on.

“While we pledge to pay the cost of treatment for the injured, people must ensure they seek necessary approvals before construction of buildings particularly public structures to avoid incidences such as this.” the statement added