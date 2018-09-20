Delta govt moves to end NUJ land dispute

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has assured the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, of the state government’s commitment towards ensuring amicable resolution of the union’s land dispute.

Ukah, who gave the assurance during a briefing on the activities of his ministry, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is committed to the welfare of journalists in the state.

The NUJ has been engulfed in a legal battle over the land the union’s secretariat complex is being constructed on, a development that has threatened the project.

Noting that the legal tussle inherited by Okowa’s administration would soon be resolved, he said money had been approved by the state government and released to the leadership of the union in the state for the completion of the project.

Ukah said: “The construction of a modern secretariat complex for NUJ, Delta State Council, is nearing completion.

“Approval has been given for the variation in the cost of construction and the funds have been released to the union.

“The governor has also stepped into the land dispute that resulted in a court injunction and the it will soon be resolved.”