Delta govt moves to assist establishment of Army Brigade

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DET-ERMINED to improve on the security of lives and property in the state, the Delta State Government has approved the purchase of a landed property to fast-track the establishment of a Military Brigade in Asaba.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, in a chat with newsmen after the state Executive Council Meeting, said that the decision to purchase an existing property, as opposed to erecting a new structure, was to make the establishment of the Brigade quicker.

Noting that the Brigade is to be located at Kilometre 2, Anwai /Illah Road, opposite the Government House, the commissioner said the effort was to beef up security in the state capital territory and its environs.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council also approved the state Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement 2019-2021.

According to him, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa can now present the 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly this September with a view to getting the budget passed by January 2019.”