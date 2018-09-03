Breaking News
Translate

Delta govt moves to assist establishment of Army Brigade

On 6:17 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DET-ERMINED to improve on the security of lives and property in the state, the Delta State Government has approved the purchase of a landed property to fast-track the  establishment of  a Military Brigade in Asaba.

Okowa

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, in a chat with newsmen after the state Executive Council Meeting, said that the decision to purchase an existing property, as opposed to erecting a new structure, was to make the establishment of the Brigade quicker.

Noting that the Brigade is to be located at Kilometre 2, Anwai /Illah Road, opposite the Government House, the commissioner said the effort was to beef up security in the state capital territory and its environs.

He disclosed that the State Executive Council also  approved the state Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement 2019-2021.

According to him, “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa can now present the 2019 budget to the state House of Assembly this September with a view to getting the budget passed by January 2019.”


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.