Delta Govt. gives out abandoned Nkoyo Ibori hospital to FUPRE

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State Government in partnership with the people of Agbarho community, Ughelli North local government area of the state, has handed over the site and structures of the abandoned Nkoyo Ibori Children Referral Hospital to the Federal University of Petroleum, FUPRE.

Though reasons for the abandoning of the hospital are unclear, the decision by the community with the backing of the state government was reached at a meeting of stakeholders of Agbarho kingdom at the community town hall.

The meeting of the community which was presided by the Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom, HRM Samson Owhorijesu I, also moved for the stoppage of sand drilling at the Agbarho River and a host of other negative trends in the community.

Confirming the handing over of the hospital to FUPRE, Public Relations Officer of Agbarho Improvement Union, Joseph Ibuje, hinted that the handing over of the site by the community was with the backing of the state government who owns the hospital.

He said: “Since the place has been there, it has been constituting a menace to the host community and has become a hideout for criminals. We have even recovered human as it also being used for the sale of human parts and a lot of atrocities.

“So these are the reasons that made us cry to the Delta State government and it was the government and Agbarho community that agreed to give it out to FUPRE and not just a sole decision of the Agbarho people.”