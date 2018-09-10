Delta govt donates 2.5 MVA transformer to BEDC

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Government has donated a 2.5 MVA transformer to Benin Distribution Company, BEDC, as part of efforts towards ensuring steady power supply to Deltans, saying it spent over N1.8 billion in the distribution network in the state from May 2015 to September 2018.

The state Commissioner for Energy, Mr Newworld Sefugha, while presenting the transformer to BEDC, however, noted that it was the sole responsibility of the distribution company to power its customers.

Sefugha said: “With the power sector reform of 2005 and the onward privatization of the distribution and generation subsectors of the Nigerian electricity supply industry, electricity power supply to towns and villages became the responsibility of distribution and the generation companies.”

He, however, said that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration has been intervening in various ways in the distribution subsector, ranging from settlement of disputes between BEDC and its consumers to intervention projects, due to the importance of electricity to the socio-economic life of Deltans.

He listed such interventions to include “The installation of 300KVA, 500KVA transformers, injection transformers, 2.5 and 7.5 MVA and construction of low and high voltage lines across the state.”