Delta community youths agree to stop collecting ‘deve’ from investors

By Emma Amaize

YOUTHS of Okirigh-wre community, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, have resolved to comply with the newly enacted law by the State Government prohibiting collection of development levy, popularly known as ‘deve’ from land developers in the locality.

The youths, with five representatives drawn from Okirighwre, Okunumerhe, Okeregbagha and Okua-Akpoaisi, the four quarters that make up the community, took the decision at a joint meeting with the community leadership led by Dickson Omoraka (chairman) and Mike Eboh (secretary).

Omoraka, who told reporters that the community executive was satisfied with the decision of the youths to abide by the law that, “all communities in the area should desist from the collection of ‘deve’ from land developers,” said it was the best decision ever by Okrighwre youths.

His words: “This decision of our youths who have resolved to abide by the law banning collection of ‘deve’ will attract interested investors to the development of the Okirighwre community, the land of our fore fathers. It is the best decision ever the youths of this land have taken for the good and rapid development of our community and I must commend their effort.”

He, however, appealed to all relevant government agencies to fast track development of the community with construction of link roads, drainage, constant electricity supply and others, adding: “Our community has always supported successive governments at the state, federal and local government levels.”

A youth of the community, Ufuoma Okpako, who corroborated the chairman, said: “As youths, we must abide by the decisions of our leaders, including the laws of the Delta State government and the nation, Nigeria. We are peace-loving people and therefore, any youth who refuses to abide by the directives of our leaders is on his own.”