Delta church collapse : Omo-Agege commiserates with Urhobo nation

The Senator representing Delta central at the national Assembly Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege has condoled with the people of Okpe Kingdom and the entire Urhobo nation over the unfortunate death of two worshippers at St. Paul Catholic Church, during a church service at Adagbrassa in Okpe local government area of Delta State.



The senator while expressing his grief, said his heart is with those who lost their loved ones in the incident, while wishing those that sustained injuries quick recovery.

According to him; ” the news of the death of two worshippers at St. Paul Catholic Church, during a church service at Adagbrassa, Okpe is heart breaking and we sympathies with the families that lost their love ones and ask God to give them the grace to bear the irreparable lost.

Omo-Agege prayed that God grant those those who sustained injuries quick recovery and urged the relevant authority should come to their aid.

He added that at a time like this, one cannot question God, because the Bible charged us to give thanks to God in all situation.

In a relegated development, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru has described the death of Pastor Power Z. Aginighan shocking and irreplaceable loss to Deltans

In a press release jointly signed by Chief Ogboru and senator Omo-Agege read in part: “The entire Delta State APC family and indeed all our leaders and people (politicians and non-politicians alike) are saddened by the very shocking demise of our dear brother and friend, Pastor Power Z. Aginighan.

“Pastor Aginighan, a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) lived responsibly, touched many live positively and was well respected by our people. He was a very good brother and man of God who just loved to do good.

“His untimely death in a car accident that also took the life of his wonderful son, Tammy Aginighan, and a security personnel is a very painful and shocking loss to our people.

“It is difficult for us to come to terms with the reality that Pastor Aginighan is no more. This must explain why very many people prayed that the bad news should turn out to be untrue. He was an extraordinary voice of reason and peace. A bridge builder with deep wisdom. Words fail us that the good man of God left us the way it happened.

“But who are we to question the Almighty God? We can only pray the Holy Spirit to comfort our beloved brother’s very dear family and everyone who experienced his good nature. Let us all remember them in our prayers at this trying time. This is indeed a most solemn moment of irreplaceable loss for our people.