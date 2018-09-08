Delta APC: Emerhor faults faction’s reason for rejecting direct primaries

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for Delta state in 2015, O’tega Emerhor, has reacted to the purported adoption of indirect primaries for the election of governorship and all other candidates in Delta State at a recent meeting of the Jones Erue, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru led faction of the APC at Asaba, describing the reasons proffered as mischievous and self serving.



In a statement signed on behalf of the media team of the mainstream of the Delta APC by Aghogho Abraham Orotomah, the statement queried the claim by the Erue led Exco to the effect that Delta State APC has no credible register of members nor is there enough time during the ongoing nationwide registration of members for a credible register to be achieved.

The group in its poser, also questioned the register to be used by the Erue led Exco intend to deploy in the State for the upcoming presidential primaries.

The group asked: “Is Erue, Omo-Agege and Chief Ogboru planning that Delta State will not participate in the direct primaries to elect President Buhari as our flag bearer or what?

“If they will allow Delta State to join in electing President Buhari in the upcoming Presidential direct primaries, which register do they plan to deploy?

“And if there is a register to be so deployed, why is such a register credible enough for the presidential direct primaries but not good enough for governorship and other primaries in Delta State?”

Speaking further, they said: “The claim of no credible register of Delta APC members is bogus as APC members have embraced the ongoing online registration throughout the state like all other APC states.

“There is adequate time for all party faithfuls to register and the national headquarters of APC has assured that the output of the online registration will be available for use in the presidential primaries on September 20th in all 36 states of the federation.

“In addition to this, the Prophet Jones /Omo-Agege/Ogboru group has also gone ahead to raise alarm of heightened security threats they claim are unique to Delta that will make it highly risky to conduct Direct primaries in Delta State.

“If security threats will not allow direct primaries but can only allow indirect primaries, are they also planning for indirect general elections in Delta State?

“All put together, it is clear that Omo-Agege and Ogboru have developed a mortal fear of direct primaries knowing that they perhaps do not command the following of majority of Delta APC followers.

“They are more comfortable with indirect primaries as that involve using their disputed factional Exco to handpick them as candidates. They do not what party members to decide their fate.

“They careless that their factional Exco are being challenged in the courts with a plethora of subsisting cases and any unfavourable outcome can torpedo not just their candidacies but the whole hope of APC to dislodge PDP from Delta State, come 2019.

“The mainstream of the party will work to ensure that Direct primaries for both the Presidential and all other primaries in Delta State is adopted by the APC NWC.

“The long suffering Delta APC members shall have a say and their day to vote for candidates of their choice through free and fair Direct primaries in Delta State, the statement concluded.”