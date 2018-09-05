Delta APC describes Aginighan as party’s pillar of hope

ASABA—The Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, led by Chief Cyril Ogodo said it received with rude shock the news of the sudden demise of Elder Power Z Aginighan, who died in a ghastly motor accident with his son and his police orderly weekend along the East West road.

In a statement by the state’s party Chairman, the party said: “PZ Aginighan was a pillar of hope for our great party and an exemplary Delta APC leader of the Ijaw nation.

“His service to humanity and total commitment to the social political, economic development of the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region is exceptional and worthy of emulation.

“It is sad he left the political arena when the state and the APC family needed him most, we however, take solace in the conviction that you are rightly seated at the right hand of God.

“While praying that God should grant the family and the entire Ijaw nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, we pray God in his infinite mercy to grant his soul eternal rest.”