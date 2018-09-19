Delta 2019: We remain committed to rotational governorship – G3

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE G3, a political body made up of Isoko, Itsekiri and Ijaw of Delta South senatorial district has said it remained committed to the principle of rotational governorship in Delta State for equity, fairness and a sense of belonging for all Deltans.

The G3, in a statement by its National Chairman and National Secretary, Chief Solomon Ogba and Chief Funkekeme Solomon, respectively, and 11 others, restated its support for Delta North to complete her two tenures.

In the statement, G3 said its support for Delta North senatorial district was in furtherance of the principle of rotation, which the Central and South senatorial districts had enjoyed, adding that “the G3 is one of the pillars in the struggle for equity and justice in the governance of the state, which led to the enthronement of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South as governor in 2007.”

Viewing the defection of its former chairman and Dr. Uduaghan to All Progressives Congress, APC, as unfortunate, the group said: “The G3 as a political group recognises the right of any individual to exercise his/her constitutionally-guaranteed right of freedom of association.

“The G3 is satisfied with the performance of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in infrastructure development across the state, peace building, prudent manage-ment of the state’s scarce resources and hereby declares her support for his re-election in 2019.

“The G3 equally stands by the principle of rotation (among ethnic groups) within Delta South senatorial district as far as the senatorial seat is concerned and urge all ethnic groups in the district to abide by it to foster unity, peace, equity and fairness amongst us.”