Delta 2019: Oromoni gets Itsekiri, Ijaw support

By Elizabeth Uwandu

WARRI—A front line House of Assembly aspirant for Warri South West Constituency, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Sylvester Oromoni has continued to receive massive support from the Itsekiris and Ijaws in the constituency.

The recent was when he paid a consultative visit to His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwonli, the Olu of Warri and his chiefs at his palace in Warri.

Speaking at the palace of the Warri monarch, Oromoni said if given the mandate, he would work with relevant stakeholders in order to consolidate on the existing peace between the Itsekiris and the Ijaws.

He noted that because peace and security are necessary for development, he is prepared to stand in the gap and ensure that there is relative peace that will usher in uncommon development and attract investors to the constituency.

The House of Assembly hopeful promised to give a robust and vibrant representation of the constituency as well as closely liaise with the state executive in order to attract development to the area.

Oromoni enjoined the Itsekiri people whom he referred to as his kinsmen, to also support the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Chief Kingsley Otuaro, in 2019.

Some of the chiefs who spoke at the meeting, showered praises on Hon. Oromoni, describing him as a humble and friendly bridge builder who has touched the lives of the common man with his personal resources.

The visit climaxed with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, praying for the success of Hon Sylvester Oromoni both at the primary and the general elections, urging him to sustain his lovable legacy, if he succeeds.

Meantime, Oromoni has also visited His Royal Majesty Monbene, the Third, the Amaokusu of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom, in furtherance of his aspiration to represent Warri South West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly.