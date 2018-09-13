Delta 2019 : My conscience worries me about poverty in Delta – Utomi

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

All Progressives Congress, APC Delta State governorship aspirant, Prof. Pat Utomi has said that his governorship aspiration was sparked by his conscience over what he claims as the poverty in the state in the face of the abundance of natural and human resources.



Utomi in a statement titled “Why I am running for governor of Delta State” said:

“If you have a conscience and you watch a people live a fate worse than death, then your spirit must verge on being broken. Being a witness to crushing poverty lived by people across a small pond from oil production platforms, and being a witness and also a recipient of complaints from various quarters that family members continue to die untimely due to accidents triggered by the hardly motorable state of Delta roads leaves me with a feeling of despondence. However, I stand today to say that all hope is not lost.

“The infrastructure challenges in Delta State dehumanizes our people, such that there is a plague of insecurity as Warri, like all other towns in the State fall into a pale of darkness after 7pm, yet it comes with gas flares that brutally tease the citizens about the possibilities of how light can scatter darkness. In addition, our environment has become so deplorable as to seem like a dust bin.

“As I travel across the State, my pain at the misery index has been heightened. It is easy to say philosophically that I am diminished by the death of any human being and the misery of our people. In Delta State, my conscience kills me some more with the death from avoidable causes of every man, woman or child, due partly to poor healthcare in the State. Sadly, such diminishing of the dignity of man is commonplace in our State, and this may be what propelled various groups and individuals to urge me to join the race in order to restore hope to our people.

“Why is Delta State the domain of poverty in spite of such incredible endowments, human and material resources? How does a state go from being the shining light of Western Region, to one that poverty rules and desperation is etched unto the faces of citizens?

“In the old Western Region which led Nigeria in innovation and people-oriented policies, the more admired entrepreneurs and civil servants were from the Midwest, out of which today’s Delta State is derived. Our state has since then lost its way, and it has no excuse being the home of many poor people. Delta has lost its glory and its dignity, and it is now literally on its knees begging to be rescued from the rot of many years, which is the result of poor governance, leadership failure and the incompetence of successive PDP administrations that turned its back on our people.”