Dele Belgore joins Kwara governorship race

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Promi-nent lawyer, Muhammad Dele Belgore (SAN) has said he will contest Kwara State governorship seat next year, telling thousands of supporters it is time Kwara reclaimed its rightful place as a first generation state.

Belgore was given the flag of the then All Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in the 2015 governorship election, when he contested with the incumbent, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He hailed the supporters for staying true to the ideals of good governance and community values he represents, adding that a formal declaration will be made at a briefing in the coming days and that his visit was to carry along his political base.

According to him, “at the moment, our state remains at the lowest rung of socio-economic development despite being among the oldest states. It is a third-tier state in terms of development. We desire to make it claim its place in history,” Belgore told reporters shortly before addressing his supporters in Ilorin, the state capital.