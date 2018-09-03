Breaking News
Deforestation: Nigeria has lost 96% of its forest — NCF

On 5:33 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

LAGOS—Director- General of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano has disclosed that Nigeria has lost 96 percent of its forest due to deforestation, lamenting that the country currently has only four percent of its original forest cover.

File: Forest

Dr. Aminu-Kano, who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos said: “About 96 per cent of our original forest has been lost; it is catastrophic.

“It is sad that we are losing vegetation cover and there is an absolute need to make concerted effort to grow more trees because the more the merrier not only in Lagos but also across the country.”

Aminu-Kano said NCF was exploring ways of increasing the country’s vegetation from four per cent  to at least 25 per cent  in the next 30 years.


