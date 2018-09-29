Defend justice, cleric urges judges, lawyers

A cleric, Pastor Sunday Awe, has urged judges and lawyers to defend justice in order to save Nigeria from extinction.

Awe made the plea on Saturday in Ibadan at a reception organised in honour of Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose, the first female academic to be conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“God is concerned about our nation. We are today an endangered nation because of the absence of justice,’’ the clergyman said.

Awe ’s exhortation was entitled: ‘’Why Do We Give Thanks? ’’

According to him, Nigeria was fast turning into a country where men’s conscience could be perverted for gold.

“Heaven is crying and looking for men who will stand on the ground of Justice and fight against iniquity.

“Application of law in Nigeria appears to be selective, the constitution is strong in some areas and weak in some other areas,’’ he said.

Awe urged the celebrator not to see the conferment of SAN on her as mere recognition of her hard work but should consider the honour done her as an additional responsibility.

Also speaking, a judge of the Court of Appeal in Calabar, Justice Moshood Owoade, recalled that Bamgbose joined the Faculty of Law of the University of Ibadan as an assistant lecturer while he was an adjunct lecturer.

Owoade said that the new senior advocate, since her appointment in 1987, had made steady progress rising to become a professor of law.

He urged other members of the law faculty at the University of Ibadan to emulate Bamgbose and strive for greater achievements.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, commended Bamgbose for the achievement, describing her as hardworking and passionate for academic excellence.

Also speaking, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Akin Olujimi, congratulated Bamgbose, saying her latest achievement was earned through hard work.

