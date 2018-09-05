Dangote now Most Valuable Brand in Top 50 Brands survey

By Blessing Adegor

Dangote, a wholly Nigerian brand, has been voted the most valuable brand in the 2018 Top 50 Brands, upstaging MTN Nigeria at the top with 87.4 points to MTN’s 80.8 points.

Dangote which previously held the position of most valuable Nigerian brand, and having emerged the most valuable brand overall automatically means it is still the most valuable Nigerian brand, with MTN Nigeria emerging as the most valuable multinational.

Others top brands include Glo 77.94, GTBank 77.59, Coca-Cola Nigeria 73, First Bank Nigeria 69.2, Unilever Plc 67.5, UBA 66, Zenith Bank 65.9 and Dufil Prima Foods 65.1.

Out of the fifty top brands in Nigeria, twenty three of them are Nigerian brands while twenty seven are multinationals. This means that 46 per cent of wholly Nigerian brands made the 2018 chart while multinationals amassed 54 per cent points.

This year’s survey also saw Promasidor becoming the highest gainer by jumping 15 points upwards, while second highest gainers are BUA, 9mobile and Olam with 12 points each.

Another significant feature in 2018 survey is the entry of Fidelity Bank as the first time entrant in the survey chart. And on the chart, Conoil, Channels TV, Union Bank, Access, Chi, Toyota and GTBank all maintained 2017 positions in 2018.

Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO, Top 50 Brands said: “In the selection and rating of the 50 top brands, we used the Brand Strength Model (BSM). It is a model that measures a brand’s ability to deliver its promise to the consumers from the consumer’s point of view. The model uses basic qualitative elements, including a survey to determine this.

“It starts with a test of people’s knowledge and affinity with brands operational in Nigeria. We had a survey called ‘Top on the mind’ where people tell us brands that easily come to their mind or they can recall.”