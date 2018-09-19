Dangote lauches BlocMaster for cement moulders

LAGOS—Builders and other stakeholders have lauded BlocMaster Cement which was formally launched by Dangote Cement Plc yesterday in Kano, describing it as extra strong and the best for block moulding in Nigeria.

Before it was officially rolled out ,the innovative cement product had been adjudged ideal by the country’s engineers, builders and block makers, due to its rapid setting within an hour, its strength and top quality.

Multitude of block makers in attendance lauded the company’s innovate efforts and after a demonstrative test also confirmed its strength and asserted that surely, it is the best product for building construction for now, from the stable of Dangote cement.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the brand yesterday, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje called on all Nigerians to patronise the new cement to help minimize the menace of building collapse in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji commended the Management of Dangote Group, adding that it has always been supportive in all sectors of the economy.

Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc Eng. Joe Makoju said the new brand is a product of years of deep research, adding that it has been tested and approved by builders nationwide.

According to him, it is strong and affordable because of its rapid setting, especially during raining season. “This is a new era. This is new quality. This is a product of research,” Makoju said.

Speaking, Group Chief Marketing Officer Oare Ojeikere said the new cement is multipurpose and very strong, urging Nigerians to adopt it for all construction purposes. He said he was happy that hundreds of builders in Kano had used it before the launch.

The immediate past chairman, Nigeria Institute of Building and Director, Consultancy Services, Science and Technical Schools Board, Kano State Abdullahi Alhassan SanSan said he was elated because the new cement will address the issue of building collapse in the country.

Speaking also at the event, Manager Magina Blocks Industries Kano Nura Musa Yahayah said he has used the cement and can therefore recommend it to Nigerians. According to him: “I can recommend this product. I have personally used it and I am very convinced that it is the best for those of us who are in the business of cement moulding. It is strong and sets very fast. This is the product that we need at this time and we are grateful to the Management of Dangote Cement for giving us this product.”