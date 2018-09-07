Curb menace of adulterated petroleum products, Emmanuel urges IPMAN

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has enlisted the assistance of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMAN, to checkmate the supply of adulterated petroleum products to the state.

The governor, when members of IPMAN paid a solidarity visit to him ahead of the 2019 polls, said that their effort would help curb the menace of adulterated products on lives and property in the state.

He said: “There have been reports of kerosene explosions and damages to equipment caused by adulterated products dispensed to the consuming public and I urge the association to help sanitise the industry.”

The governor announced that approval had been given for the establishment of a logistic hub with an international jetty at Ikot Abasi to aid the downstream petroleum industry.