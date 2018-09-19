shock as Cultists allegedly kill ten students in Ambrose Alli University

By Nwafor Sunday

Dr Einstein, a final year medical student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, has been reportedly killed by cultists alongside nine other students.

It was reported that the deaths resulted from a fight between two men at the venue of the graduation party of the students at Judges quarters in Ekpoma.

As at the time of filling this report, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo confirmed the report, but noted that one student was killed and four injured in a cult clash at Ekpoma.

Details later: