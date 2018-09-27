Cult leader dies in gun battle with Police

By Evelyn Usman

A suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity in Ishashi, a Lagos suburb was shot dead Tuesday night, during a gun battle with a team of policemen.

The deceased identified as Olamide Olooruntobi, 31, popularly known as Bobo, according to residents, was dreaded, as he was alleged to have killed anyone, especially members of a rival cult, at the slightest provocation.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect met his dead end when suspected members of his cult group led by him, stormed Durosooto street, Celenizer, in New Mebamu area of Isashi, terrorizing residents.

Some families members who managed to escape, passed the night at their relatives home, in order not to be caught in the group’s web.

Policemen from the Isashi division led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Amuda Abolaji who were alerted, swopped on the group.

Consequently, a cross-fire ensued and in the process Bobo was gunned down, while others escaped.

When news of his death filtered around the community, residents went wild in jubilation.

One of them who gave her name as Gloria, said: “The gang has been terrorising residents for long. Anytime anyone died during a fracas with them, its members will take to their heels. They would remain in their hideout until they were sure that the Police were no longer investigating.

But with the latest development, we believe other members will flee permanently from the area”.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said “ his locally made pistol with one live ammunition had been recovered while the corpse had been deposited at Badagry General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi has charged the DPO, to do all he can to arrest fleeing members of the gang. He has equally directed the head of the Intelligence Unit of the Command to assist the DPO in that regard.

The CP said that the death of a cultist is not a thing of joy. He, therefore, calls on parents and community leaders to prevail on their children or subjects who are members of these unlawful groups to renounce cultism and surrender their weapons to the police.

He added that he will personally receive them and together with other stakeholders, ensure their reintegration into the society.