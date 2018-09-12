CSR: Oil firms in N/Delta should learn from Mainstream—Audu

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—OIL companies operating in the Niger Delta can enjoy a peaceful business environment if they implement robust Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, which guarantees host-communities’ ownership of their operations

The Managing Director of Mainstream Energy Solutions, Engr. Lamu Audu, said in Abuja, yesterday, that such oil companies have a lot to learn from his organisation, which has created a harmonious relationship with the host communities around both Jebba and Kainji Hydro Power plants operated by his company.

His words: “The host-communities are very happy with us and we are very happy with them. For us it is a win-win situation. I can reveal to you that a community in Jebba even told us that we did not even need any security guards at the plant.

“Members of the community said they were ready to protect our facilities with the last drop of their blood. How did we achieve this? It was simply by making them stakeholders. They directly benefit from our operations and see our investments as theirs.”