CSN commends FG over campaign against fake drugs

The President of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN), Prof. Sunday Okeniyi, has commended agencies of the Federal Government on the campaign against substandard as well as fake drugs and chemical products.

Okeniyi gave the commendation at the 41st Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Society in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The the forum had as theme: ‘Chemical Sciences in an Emerging Economy: Issues, Prospects and Opportunities.’’

Okeniyi also commended the Federal Government for recognising the relevance of chemistry and the involvement of professional chemists to promote inter disciplinary cooperation.

“We wish to publicly acknowledge the good intentions of the office of the National Security Adviser and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on chemical security and safety toward a secured importation, distribution, storage and use of chemicals in Nigeria.

“The 2018 conference has a significant potential to define the seriousness of chemists in their avowed role to contribute positively to the issues, prospects and opportunities in utilising chemical science to enhance growth and development of global economies.

“As the world gradually comes to terms with the challenges of global economies downturn and its attendant effects, the onus for the survival of developing countries like Nigeria lies in the ambit of professionals in the areas of Chemistry, Medicine, Pharmacy Science and Technology,’’ he said.

The keynote speaker at the occasion, Prof. Eno Ebenso, emphasised the role of chemists in addressing security challenges as well as in standardisation in practices for global competitiveness.

Ebenso, who spoke on ‘Chemical Sciences in an Emerging Economy: What the Future Holds,’ called for standardisation of the university curriculum to meet emerging global needs.

The don, who works with North West University, South Africa, also said standardisation would help address issues of safety and security in Nigeria.