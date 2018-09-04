Crisis rocks Kogi ADC as factions drag party to court

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Abuja—The crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Kogi State, has taken a new dimension as a factional state chairman of the party, Lanre Esan has dragged the party to court.

Esan is challenging the authenticity of the chairmanship position of Isah Daniel, who he claimed was solely installed by a member of the House of Representatives through the national executive of the party.

In the suit of originating summon deposited at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the petitioner also joined the member representing Ikeja Federal constituency and Deputy governorship candidate of APC in the 2015 Kogi governorship election, Hon. James Faleke.

Esan through his lawyer, C.A. S, Oshomegi, said the decision of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise the faction of Isah Daniel’s candidate for the concluded Lokoja/Kogi bye election should be declared void.

According to him, having been sworn in on 15 September, 2015 as the state chairman of the party, his tenure would not elapsed until 15 September this year.

He averred that since his tenure had not elapsed, and no fresh congress had been conducted, he remained the authentic chairman of the party.

Defendants and respondents in the notice served are Chief Nwosu, (ADC national chairman), Alhaji Baba Abdullah (ADC national secretary), Mr Isah Daniel, Hon James Faleke and INEC.

Candidate seeks refund of nomination money

In a similar development, the factional candidate of the party in the Lokoja/Kogi bye election, Surv. Zaccheus Jonathan, has called on the party to return his N1.1 million paid for the nomination form for the concluded Lokoja/Kogi bye election, claiming the party defrauded him.

Jonathan in a letter through his counsel, C.A.S Oshomegie written to the national executive alleged that after paying for the Intent and Nomination form, he was refused a chance to participate in the primary election for the bye election.

The letter read a part, “In a manner that is riddled with fraud and outright deceit, you failed, neglected and refused to issue him (Jonathan) the said instruments of participation I.e. the Intent and Nomination form. This was after you have cleverly conned him and swallowed his said money. To worsen the matter, having deceitfully collected his money, you excluded him from the said primary.”

The counsel thereafter gave the ADC NEC seven days to refund his N1.1m money or else prepare for legal action.

Jonathan noted that the party started having problem when the national chairman attempt to impose Hon James Faleke’s candidate, Isah Daniel as Chairman of the party in Kogi State, “This has no constitutional backing and will not be allowed, such disposition will affect the growth and credibility of the fledging party.

“It is popular knowledge that Hon James Faleke belongs to APC and currently representing Ikeja Federal constituency in Lagos state. However, his hidden ambition to return to Kogi state to participate in next gubernatorial elections in the state has led him to engage in anti party activities.”