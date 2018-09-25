Crisis in Katsina PDP as guber aspirant, Tata quits party

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Fresh crisis has engulfed the Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a gubernatorial aspirant, Umar Abdullahi Tsauri popularly known as Tata quits the party.



Tata was one of the seven aspirants who expressed interest and picked forms for the party’s gubernatorial ticket ahead of the 2019 election in the state.

The aspirant in a chat with VANGUARD said he is quitting the party, though yet to join any party following a sham consensus agreement by the party which produced Senator Lado as the party flag bearer ahead of the 2019 election in the state.

According to him, “it was not a consensus but a fraud and I am not part of it.

“I did not decamp to another party, I only left PDP for now,” Tata said.

A consensus kind of arrangement reached by the seven aspirants was said to have produced former Senator representing Katsina South senatorial district, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke as the party’s candidate in the gubernatorial election in the state come 2019.

Chairman of the party Electoral Panel, Abu Minista announced Senator Lado the party flag bearer while briefing newsmen in the state’s party secretariat.

Minista said Sen. Lado emerged after a consensus agreement reached by all the seven party aspirants who picked up forms for the seat.