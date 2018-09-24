Credit Direct commissions new head office, reassures excellent service delivery

CREDIT Direct Limited (CDL), a member of FCMB Group Plc and a provider of unsecured consumer loans to individuals in Nigeria, has again raised the standards in customer experience and employees’ engagement by commissioning its state-of-the-art new head office in Lagos.

Credit Direct Limited, established over 10 years ago, is a non-bank financial services company with operation in 25 states across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory– Abuja. The company which has a staff strength of over 1,000 employees has given out over 1.5 million loans worth over N150 billion since it began operations. With an active customer base of over 200,000 individuals in the public and private sectors, Credit Direct is poised to continue leading the market with its innovative offerings and excellent customer experience, as attested to by its teeming customers.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Ladi Balogun, Chairman, Credit Direct, said, “This edifice is another milestone in the history of our company. It is a re-affirmation of our commitment to raise the bar in the manner in which we operate and the kind of environment in which we provide services. We are excited that within 10 years of the establishment of Credit Direct, the company has added significant value to Nigerians and the country in general”.

He assured that FCMB Group will continue to invest in projects and initiatives that would develop entrepreneurship.

Also speaking, Mr. Akinwande Ademosu, Managing Director, Credit Direct, said: “Our story changed the face of the financial services sector, the people we are servicing today are the underserved and unserved by the conventional financial services sector. We believe so much in the future that has been created – from just giving out loans, to giving our customers peace of mind”.