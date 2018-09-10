Court sends 17-year-old to correctional home for stealing N9, 000 phone

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Sokoto has ordered a 17-year-old boy, Musa Kabiru, to serve two months at a correctional home for stealing two handsets.

Kabiru, a student residing in Tudun Wada Area of Sokoto had pleaded guilty to trespassing into the residence of one Bello Dahiru of Nakasan area, Sokoto, where he stole the handsets.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the convict must serve the two months at the correctional home without any option.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Awaisu Mohammed, had told the court that the case was reported on Aug. 30 at Ugwuan Rogo Police station by the complainant, Dahiru.

Mohammed said the stolen items were recovered from Kabiru in the course of police investigation into the matter.

The offence, the prosecutor said contravened Sections 349 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)