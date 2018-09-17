Court orders bank to take over firm’s properties

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—LANDED properties belonging to A-Z Petroleum Products Limited, have been taken over by the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, and Mr. Gbenga Akinde-Peters, a receiver/manager, appointed over the properties on the orders of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The take-over of the company’s landed property situated at Plot 3508 Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, Abuja, covered by a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) dated September 7, 2005, and registered as No. 3586, Vol. 18, at Abuja Land Registry, followed a Mareva injunction, granted by Justice Chuka Obiozor of the court.

The Mareva Injunction was filed and argued by Mr. Temiloluwa Adamolekun, counsel to the applicants.

Granting the order, Justice Obiozor said: “In the light of the application for Mareva order, with affidavit in support and written address and submission of the counsel, the application is succeed and hereby granted.”

“The order granted is to last pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

Adamolekun had asked the court for an order to grant the second plaintiff, Akinde-Peters, who is a receiver/manager appointed by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, to take over the exclusive possession of the said landed property, together with any building and appurtenances thereon, by the virtue of the Deed of appointment made on July 18, 2018, pursuit to the duly registered tripartite deed of legal mortgage dated September 1, 2018.