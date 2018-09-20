Court jails student for stealing motorcycle

Kuje (FCT) – A Kuje Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 25-year-old student, Ruben Peter, to three months imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle valued N150, 000

The judge, Abdullahi Abdulkareem, convicted Peter, who is a resident of Anguwan Gade Area in Kuje, on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

He passed the judgment after Peter pleaded guilty to the offences and begged for leniency.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N50, 000 fine.

Abdulkareem said that motorcycle thefts were becoming rampant, adding that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Doris Okoroba, told the court that one Amos Jatau of Paseli area, reported the case at the Kuje Police Station on Sept. 13.

The prosecutor said that the convict entered the complainant’s house and stole his motorcycle.

She said the complainant raised an alarm and the accused was consequently apprehended and handed over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the convict confessed to stealing the motorcycle during investigation, adding that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)