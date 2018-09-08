Court dismisses suit challenging APC congresses in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

A Yola High court presided over by Justice Abdulaziz Waziri has dismissed a suit filed by some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding the cancellation of ward, local government and state congresses of the party in Adamawa state.

The conduct of the party primaries in June this year has been a subject of litigation among aggrieved members of the APC who felt shortchanged during the exercise.

The suit which was filed by Dimas Ezra, a factional Chairman of APC and three others as plaintiffs prayed for the nullification of APC congresses, conducted by the chairman of the party Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal.

Delivering judgement in the suit, Justice Abdulazeez Waziri, dismissed all the prayers submitted before the court for lack of evidence by the plaintiffs .

Justice Waziri said after purchasing the congress forms in bulk from the defendant, the plaintifffs refused to return completed forms and boycotted the congress which was a violation of the party’s constitution.

Reacting to the judgement, one of the plaintiffs, Usman Ibrahim, said they may consider appealing the judgement. Ibrahim noted that the outcome of their consultations would be made known to the public at the appropriate time.

Mohammed Abdullahi, public secretary of APC in the state, however lauded the judgement saying that justice had taken its course in the suit. Abdullahi then urged the aggrieved members to bury their differences and forge ahead with the party executive to move the party forward in the state.

The aggrieved members who were supporters of the fomer governor, Murtala Nyako, those loyal to the former Secrtry to the government of the Federation SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal, among others had submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state before proceeding to court to seek redress over the matter.