Council urges better economic ties between Nigeria, Malaysia

By Dave Oso

TO create more investment opportunities in Nigeria and Malaysia, the Federal Government has been urged to deepen the bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

The President of the Nigerian-Malaysia Business Council (NMBC), Dr. Michael Aderohunmu stated this in a speech he delivered during the Malaysia Day held at the Malaysian High Commission, Abuja.

He specially called on the Federal Government to urgently initiate high-level talks with its Malaysian counterpart, stressing “NMBC wants Government to start negotiation, to build a strong and high-level team that comprises representatives of the Presidency, Ministries of Trade and Investments, and Agriculture, NEPC and NMBC”

Aderohunmu added that well-articulated policy approach by the Federal Government that Malaysia can increase investment in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, adding that NMBC was also encouraging Nigerians to invest in the very organized productive system in Malaysia’s processing industries for backward integration.

He said: “For Nigeria to negotiate business with confidence and trade in particular there is need to affirm comparative advantage in a sector that the country has the potential to create millions of jobs for skilled workers and as well as generate sustainable income.”

He said that the Council had begun boosting economic ties between Nigeria and Malaysia by initiating the Nigeria-Malaysia Trade Corridor.

He said the trade corridor will make Nigeria the trade & investment destination for agriculture and mineral resources for the Malaysian business community, stressing that initiative will also stimulate vibrancy in workforce to Nigerians back home.