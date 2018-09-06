Contituents endorse lawmaker for 2nd term

By Alemma-Ovioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE member representing Egor constituency in Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Crosby Eribo yesterday got an overwhelming support from his constituents to return to the Edo State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing hundreds of members of his constituents drawn from the ten wards that make the area, he however told them that the business of law making was not to make money but to complement the efforts of the executive arm of government in making life meaningful to the people.

Eribo commended his people for the support he has received from them over the years first as Egor Council local government chairman on three different occasions and now a lawmaker.

“I am here to take permission from you the people, I need your prayers and support and your consent to go ahead. Lawmaking is not about making money so I am cautioning the people who will go and sell their houses and properties to contest elections. We are to complement the executive to make the state better. People say we are rubber stamps to the executive and I disagree but our work is not to antagonise the executive but complement them and when they are going wrong, we ensure they act in line with our laws.”