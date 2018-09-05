Consumers owe Bauchi Water Corporation N1bn

By Suzan Edeh

Consumers owe Bauchi State Water and Sewage Corporation, BSWSC, over N1 billion in unpaid water bills.

The Managing Director of the corporation, Engineer Aminu Gital, made the claim Wednesday, during a meeting with members of Network of Society for Water and Sanitation, NEWSAN, a civil society organisation, in Bauchi, noting that of the 22,000 registered water consumers, only 1,020 customers often settled their monthly bills.

In his words: “Bauchi State Water and Sewage Corporation, BSWSC, water rate is one of the lowest in the country; we charge N500 for high density areas, N750 for housing estates and N1,000 for GRA.

“However, despite all the state government’s interventions in providing portable water to the citizens, water consumers still remain reluctant in settling this meagre bills.

“This huge debt has hindered the corporation from fulfilling its mandate of providing portable drinking water to the 20 local government areas of the state and because of inadequate financial resources, the corporation has to restrict its services to Bauchi, the state capital.”

Gital, who also outlined other challenges of the corporation to include maintenance cost associated with payment of electricity bills, fuelling of generating plants and purchase of chemicals, lamented that the last time any tangible investment was made in urban areas was in 1992.