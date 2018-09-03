Conflict-prone Lake Chad threat to Europe, says Germany

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, on Monday said that he was concerned about the situation in the countries of the Lake Chad region.

The countries of the region include Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

“One of the biggest humanitarian dramas of our time,” is taking place in the area, Maas was quoted as saying by the newspapers belonging to Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe on Monday.

The region has “become a stomping group for groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State, which are also a threat to our security in Europe,” he said.

“We can’t just look away while the neighbours of our neighbours are being destabilised.”

Around 2.3 million people are displaced and more than 10 million people are dependent on humanitarian aid in the region, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

Maas’ comments come shortly before the beginning of a two-day conference starting on Monday in Germany aimed at stabilising the crisis-ridden Lake Chad region.

In addition to hosts Germany, the countries of Nigeria and Norway as well as the UN are acting as co-hosts to the event. (dpa/NAN)