Breaking News
Translate

Confirmed Kemi Adeosun resigns as Finance Minister

On 2:58 pmIn News by adekunleComments

The Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has resigned.

ADEOSUN

Vanguard authoritatively gathered that she resigned her appoint on Friday.

More details soon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.