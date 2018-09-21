CONFED CUP: Aba set for Enyimba, Rayon Sports clash

*KICKOFF BY 2PM

Enyimba International preparation for the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup Quarterfinals against Rayon Sports of Rwanda has hit top gear with security and crowd control top on the bill.

CAF are also set to have their representatives present to monitor proceedings closely in the match as the Africa Football Body looks to eliminate any discrepancies.

Enyimba International Management have also started to put necessary measures like security and crowd control in place in order to curb any menaces to its barest minimum.

Preparation also being put in place for side attractions such as Musical, Dance performances and Comedy on the matchday to ensure that fans get maximum return for the regulated tickets which have been put in place.

The CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal second leg will commence by 2pm Nigeria Time but stadium gates are set to be open from 10am Nigeria Time on the same day.

The Club’s management has beckoned on all Nigerians and ardent football fans to support Enyimba International as they look to qualify for the semi finals of the CAF Confederations Cup with a win on Sunday.