Commuters stranded as ex militants barricade East-West road

…protest unpaid 7yrs house allowances

By Samuel Oyadongha

MBIAMA- TRAVELLERS plying the East-West road straddling the states of the Niger Delta were Monday stranded for about three hours as some ex agitators barricaded the Mbiama section of the road connecting Bayelsa State in protest against alleged non payment of allowances and exclusion from the Federal Government Amnesty programme.

The ex agitators under the Third Phase of the Amnesty reportedly used tables, chairs and other objects to block the ever busy expressway.

The aggrieved ex-agitators, were said to have stormed the area as early as 5am, leaving most travellers to Port Harcourt and other areas of the South South stranded for about three hours.

Some of the ex-militants cried out against unpaid 7years housing allowances for beneficiaries of the Amnesty programme.

It was learned that most of the protesters maintained peaceful disposition while the protest lasted.

The barricade, according to witnesses, was however dismantled and the protesters dispersed by operatives of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta code named Operation Delta Safe thereby allowing free flow of traffic.