Commuters stranded as ex-militants barricade E-West Rd

By Samuel Oyadongha

MBIAMA—TRAVELLERS plying the East-West Road in the Niger Delta were yesterday, stranded for about three hours as some ex-agitators barricaded the Mbiama section of the road connecting Bayelsa State in protest over alleged non-payment of allowances and exclusion from the amnesty programme.

The ex agitators under the third phase of the amnesty programme, reportedly used tables, chairs and other objects to block the busy expressway.

The aggrieved ex-agitators, were said to have stormed the area as early as 5a.m., leaving most travellers to Port Harcourt and other areas of the South South stranded for about three hours.

Some of the ex-militants cried out over unpaid seven years housing allowances for beneficiaries of the amnesty programme.

It was learned that most of the protesters maintained peaceful disposition while the protest lasted.

The barricade, according to witnesses, was however, dismantled and the protesters dispersed by operatives of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta code named Operation Delta Safe