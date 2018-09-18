Commuters express concern over state of Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Abeokuta – Commuters plying the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway have continued to express concerns over the deplorable state of Iyana Ilogbo-Owode axis of the highway.

A cross section of the commuters who spoke to on Tuesday at Iyana Ilogbo end of the road, said it needed complete reconstruction and not palliative.



Mr Femi Faboyede, a passenger travelling from Abeokuta to Sango, said it was annoying spending more than one hour between Iyana Ilogbo and Owode, a stretch that should not take more than five minutes.

According to Faboyede, the road has become a death trap for both commuters and motorists, which made them to also be prone to armed robbery attacks.

“I beg the government to find a lasting solution to the problems we are facing on this road, especially the Iyana Ilogbo-Owode axis.

“Just few months ago, palliative measures were done on the road by Julius Berger PLC, but as you can see, everything has been washed away by the rain,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mr Abdullahi Sherif, who plies the road regularly, recalled how he missed a job opportunity because of time wasted on traffic on the bad portions of the road.

He appealed to the appropriate authority to do the needful on the road, saying the construction of drainage should be their first assignment.

Mr Patrick Oduntan, who also spoke to NAN, noted that bad portions on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway were not limited to Iyana Ilogbo-Owode axis.

According to him, the Lafarge axis of the road is also in a poor state.

He said that commuters and motorists lose man-hours daily on the road.

“I heard that the contract for the reconstruction of the expressway has been awarded by the Federal Government. I want to beg them to hasten the construction,’’ Oduntan said.

Meanwhile, Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, said that motorists should adhere strictly to traffic regulations and drive cautiously in such areas.

He urged motorists to exercise patience on the bad portions of the road, saying that the Federal Government’s efforts at road rehabilitation was commendable.

“Motorists are also advised to resist driving against traffic at bad portions of the road, as violators risk prosecution.

“Commuters should caution their drivers that violate construction zone regulations, especially disobedience to construction zone speed,’’ Oladele said. (NAN)