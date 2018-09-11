Community donates bases to Army, Police in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-Ekiti- The people of Ido-Ekiti headquarters of Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State have donated offices and residential accommodations to the Army and Police units in the town.



The facilities were put in place to motivate soldiers and policemen serving in the community for better performance in providing security, curbing kidnappings, robberies and threats to life and property which were rife in Ido until the deployment of a unit of soldiers and siting of Police Area Command in the town.

The residential and office buildings, which are equipped with modern conveniences were jointly donated by Ido Progressive Association and Ido Town Council.

Speaking at a ceremony, yesterday, where the buildings were handed over to the security agencies, the Olojudo, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, said the gesture was the community’s contribution to appreciate their efforts in keeping criminals at bay.

Oba Faboro said the community provided the Police Area Command with a suitable accommodation for successful take off of the new police formation.

The monarch said the Army was also provided as an incentive to the soldiers who have been in the community for about three years and helped to nip kidnapping in the bud.

He explained that the Army unit has been doing a great job not only in Ido but in the entire Ekiti North senatorial district.

The royal father charged the Army and Police officers on ground to take good care of the facilities which he noted cost the community million of Naira to put in place.

The facilities were handed over to the Police Area Commander, ACP Nicholas Tamunoemi and the Officer in Charge of the Army Unit, Warrant Officer Abdulkareem Abdulkadir.

The Police created the new Area Command in Ido to oversee administration and operations in Ido/Osi, Moba and Ilejemeje local government areas.