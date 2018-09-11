Cole seeks support for guber ambition, tasks Kalabaris on unity

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, yesterday, went agog as a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole, arrived his home town to commence consultations on his ambition in the 2019 elections.

Cole, who is a close friend of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, along with APC leaders in the state and in the three local government areas of Kalabari visited the royal fathers in the places for blessings.

Speaking at the palace of the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Prof T. J. Princewill, in Buguma town, Asari-Toru, LGA, yesterday, Cole urged the people of the area to unite to be able to stand strong during the 2019 election.