Cleric describes Buhari’s supporters as anti-democratic

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—GENERAL Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministry Inc.( a.k.a. By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Udeh, yesterday, said anyone supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid should regard himself or herself as an anti-democratic.

According to the cleric, principles of democracy are not being practiced under the current administration, noting that the rule of law was not being obeyed, neither did the executive allow the legislative arm to function, as expected in a democratic setting.

He lamented that “what is obtainable at the moment in the country is bloodletting, disagreements between the executive and legislative arms, impunity, disobdience to the rule of law, hunger, muzzling of opposition party members in the name of anti-corruption crusade and above all, lack of freedom of expression.”

Udeh in a message to newsmen, declared: “God showed me in a vision where all the service chiefs and APC governors and stakeholders gathered and agreed that Buhari must be returned for the second term at all costs, even if it means killing half of Nigerians to actualise that.

“For instance”, he continued, “I saw plans to massacre people in Kaduna State. I also saw aircrafts sommersaulting on air showing that there will be a plane crash that will claim the lives of many notable politicians in the country.

“There will be more war in Plateau State which will affect a thousand lives. I am seeing an oil pipeline burst and flowing as a result of actions of the dreaded Niger Delta militants.

“God also revealed to me that there is plan for a military takeover by officers who are suspecting that the 2019 presidential election might not end in favour of Buhari, their master.

“I saw in the vision ,a local marine boat fixed in Niger Delta and all Igbo land and I saw Boko Haram and herdsmen beheading people and filling the boats with human blood till the boat was filled up with human blood with the attack targeted at the Eastern part of the country.”