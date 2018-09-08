Clark’s house search : IGP disbands Special Tactical Squad

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-FOLLOWING the illegal operation in the search of house of elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad.



Force Headquarters’ spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement to this effect, said the police chief also order that personnel of the Nigeria Police, hitherto with the team be redeployed to other units.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (IGP-STS) and the redeployment of all the personnel of the squad to other departments/formations of the Force, “the statement said.

It read further:” Senior Officers attached to the erstwhile Special Tactical Squad (STS) who were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role(s) in theunauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja on the 4th of September, 2018 are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.

“The tactical operations and statutory core Police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad (STS) were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the Force.”

This dissolution of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) is with immediate effect.